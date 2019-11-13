October 6, 1970—November 8, 2019
Victoria M. Pensick, 49 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Nov. 8, 2019.
Survivors include: daughter, Heather Pensick; sons, Curt Nielsen and Mason Nielsen; mother, Iretta Pensick; sister, Susan Pensick; brother, Larry (Liz) Pensick; grandchildren, Hadley, Bryella, and Rafael; nieces, Aubree and Ella; and nephew, Max.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490