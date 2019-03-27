August 14, 1945 – March 18, 2019
Victoria “Vicki” L. Anson, 73, of Fremont passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
She was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Fremont to Roy and Helen (Sorensen) Brandt. Victoria graduated from Hooper High School in 1963. She married Lynn Anson on Aug. 20, 1966, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Victoria was employed by Fremont National Bank for over 40 years.
Victoria is survived by her husband, Lynn of Fremont; daughter, Brenda (Lyle) Bolkema of Sheldon, Iowa; three grandchildren, Justin (Katie) Bolkema, Breanna Bolkema, and Courtney Bolkema.
Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Brandt and Helen Brandt Stuehmer; and sister, Joyce Snead.
Celebration of Life service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
