December 31, 1963 – April 25, 2020

Private family services for Victoria “Vicki” Robertson, age 56, of Norfolk, Nebraska, will be held at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Vicky died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Victoria Kay “Vicki” Robertson, daughter of Earl Porter and Virginia Delancy, was born Dec. 31, 1963, at Fremont, Nebraska. She graduated from Wahiawa High School in Hawaii in 1983. On Sept. 5, 1992, Vicki was married to Ronald Robertson at Fremont. They were blessed with two children, Shauna and Eric.

Vicki was a Second Lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol and a member of Fremont Rural Fire Department Auxiliary. She loved ancient Egyptian history, older cartoons, crafting, and needlepoint.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Ronald of Norfolk; children, Shauna and Eric, both of Norfolk; mother, Virginia Porter of Fremont; sisters, Connie Wright and Kimberly Kirby; brother, James Porter; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Ruppert; and her pet cat, Princess.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Shaun Patrick; father, Earl Porter; two brothers in infancy; and father-in-law, Clifford Sterling Robertson.

