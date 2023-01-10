August 26, 1926 – December 19, 2022

Vincent Einer Lindstrom was born Aug. 26, 1926, at the Community Hospital Oakland, Nebraska, to Gustaf R. and Hulda O. (Johnson) Lindstrom. He passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health, at the age of 96.

He was baptized and was confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland where he was a lifelong member. He attended rural grade school at District 64 south of Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School in 1943.

Vince was a lifetime farmer in the Oakland area except for his time in the Army from Jan. 25, 1951, until Feb. 21, 1952, when he received an honorable medical discharge. He served as a member of the First Lutheran Church Council, Starke Viking Lodge, American Legion, Burt County Fair Board, Golden Oaks Board, and District 43 & 62 School Board. He was honored by serving as Oakland’s Swedish Festival King in 2011.

On June 24, 1951, Vincent married Carla Peterson; she passed away in an automobile accident on Nov. 10, 1951.

On Feb. 14, 1953, Vincent married LaRita Tunberg. To this union six children were born, Julie, Jeff, Joan, Jay, Jerry, and Joel. Vince and Rita lived on the family farm until moving to Oakland in 1991. He continued farming up through last year.

He was preceded in death by LaRita (Tunberg) Lindstrom in 2005, Carla (Peterson) Lindstrom in 1951; his parents: Gustaf Rudolph in 1967 and Hulda Othelia Maria in 1963; sisters: Ruth (Lindstrom) Nielsen and Betty Rogers; brothers: Sidney R. Lindstrom and Robert Lindstrom; sisters-in-law: Doris Traister, Marlene Lindstrom, and Helen Lindstrom; brothers-in-law: Carroll Pearson, Leslie Nelson, Loren Lipps, Charles V. Rogers, and Wayne Nielsen.

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law: Julie (Carl) Easton of Oakland, Joan (Don) Wolf of Mt. Vernon, Missouri; sons and daughters-in-law: Jeffrey (Jean Redding) Lindstrom of Seattle, Jay (Diane) Lindstrom of Craig, Jerry (Kathy) Lindstrom of Hiawatha, Kansas, Joel (Bev) Lindstrom of Wahoo; 14 grandchildren: Eric Easton of Oakland, Katherine (Chris) Strom of Wahoo, Keith Easton of Oakland, Sabrina (Ben) Davis of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, Gene (Abby) Wolf of Tekamah, Betsey (Luke) Florell of Grand Island, Miles (Lauren) Lindstrom of Fremont, Dustin (Karen) Lindstrom of Fremont, Gus Lindstrom of Hiawatha, Kansas, Alexandria (Andrew) Lillie of Atchison, Kansas, Madelyn (Brenton) Wright of Cortez, Colorado, Clara Lindstrom of Hiawatha, Kirk (Chyanne) Lindstrom of Wahoo, Mallory Lindstrom of Omaha; 18 great-grandchildren: Jacob Easton of Silverdale, Washington, Marshall Strom of Wahoo, Isabel, Ethan and Owen Davis of Mt. Vernon, Zachary, Samuel and Emily Wolf of Tekamah, Brock, Emmett and Hannah Florell of Grand Island, Faye, Rena and Mack Lindstrom of Fremont, Scarlett and Cooper Lindstrom of Fremont, Emelia and Grayson Lillie of Atchison; sisters: Elfie Nelson of Oakland and Ione Lipps of Tekamah; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Pearson of Oakland; brother-in-law: Larry (Joan) Grenier of Omaha; many nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The funeral service was Jan. 2 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Interment was in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church – Oakland, Golden Oaks Center – Oakland.

Pelan Funeral Services Oakland, Oakland, NE 68045, 402-685-5673