January 17, 1945 – January 29, 2023

Vincent “Jim” Toelle, 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 29, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

He was born Jan. 17, 1945, in West Point, Nebraska, to Frank and Clara (Moody) Toelle. Jim graduated from Fremont Bergan Catholic School in 1963. Jim served in the U.S. Army. He was a “Jack of all trades” working at Hormel Foods in Fremont for 27 years before retiring in 1995.

Jim was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. He was a proud supporter of Paralyzed Vets of America – Great Plains Chapter. He was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed drag racing cars in Scribner, Nebraska. He spent time hunting, fishing, and playing slow pitch softball. He enjoyed watching sports with a cold Budweiser in his hand.

Jim is survived by his sisters, Liz Diers, Rose (Art) Haseman, Joan Anderson, Doris Johnson, Darlene (Larry) Pabian; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank Toelle and Dwayne (Lois) Toelle; sisters, Marge Kelly, Sally Wordekemper, and Angie (Eugene) Mandel.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in West Point, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the Paralyzed Vets of America – Great Plains Chapter.

