Viola C. Doerneman, age 97, of Bellevue, formerly of Fremont, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Bellevue.

Visitation is Tuesday, July 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. A Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Knights of Columbus or Fremont Eagles Club.