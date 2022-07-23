 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viola C. Doerneman

Viola C. Doerneman

January 18, 1925—July 19, 2022

Viola C. Doerneman, age 97, of Bellevue, formerly of Fremont, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Bellevue.

Visitation is Tuesday, July 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. A Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Knights of Columbus or Fremont Eagles Club.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

