December 11, 1941 – April 30, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial for Virgil Niewohner, age 81, of Dodge, Nebraska, will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder, Nebraska, with Fr. Keith Rezac as celebrant. Interment will be in the St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Snyder Fireman’s Ballroom. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., and will continue on Thursday one hour prior to the service, all at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. The family suggests memorials be directed to Snyder Fire and Rescue, St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder, or to family choice. Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Virgil passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Virgil William Niewohner was born on Dec. 11, 1941, to William and Bertha (Hunke) Niewohner on the farm near Snyder. He attended Snyder High School before he was called upon helping on the family farm after his brothers left for the military. Virgil served in the United States Army from Jan. 18, 1963, until he was honorably discharged on July 17, 1963, and served in the Army Reserves until November of 1968.

On Nov. 23, 1963, he was united in marriage to Karen Krula at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Heun, Nebraska. The couple lived in Fremont for a short time while Virgil did masonry construction. They started a diversified family farm, where Virgil and Karen specialized in row crop and farrow to finish hog operation. On the farm he also trained horses and enjoyed riding his horse named Girl.

Virgil was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, served on the Parish Council, taught CCD, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3736. He also served on the Snyder Rural Fire Board for a number of years. He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and attending his grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include: his wife of almost 60 years, Karen Niewohner of Dodge; daughter, Linda and Tom Emanuel of North Bend; daughter, Jolene and Pat Tawney of North Bend; son, Steve and Jen Niewohner of Snyder; son, Scott and Shelly Niewohner of Herman; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Ann Kluthe of West Point, Rosemarie McNamara of Beemer, Marcie and Mel Ortmeier of Dodge, Bernie and Betty Kay Niewohner of Dodge, Jan and Lorin Batenhorst of Wisner, Dan and Jeanette Niewohner of Scribner, Rita and Vern Ortmeier of Waterloo; in-laws, Mary Ann Krula of Schuyler, and Arman Lamp of York.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertha Niewohner; an infant son; sister, Betty Cech; brothers, Joseph and Marjorie Niewohner, Irwin and Geraldine Niewohner, Leo and Yvonne Niewohner; his in-laws, Daniel Kluthe, James McNamara, Jean Lamp, and David Krula; and his parents-in-law, Lad and Bessie Krula.