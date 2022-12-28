August 13, 1932 – December 24, 2022
Virginia A. Brushwood, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont.
Virginia was born on Aug. 13, 1932, to Willard and Floronce (Corf) Caton in Troy, Kansas. Virginia was a very loving and caring person. She would help anyone in need. Virginia worked as a caregiver through the Salvation Army. She fostered nearly 24 children over the years out of her home. Virginia was also a big advocate for the elderly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, LaVern Weyer; second husband, Arley R. Brushwood; and brother, William E. Caton Sr.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Jack) Ellis; niece, Tina Carr; and nephews, Rick, Bill, and Randy Caton; and foster daughter, Nancy.
The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490