February 12, 1926 – October 3, 2019
Virginia A. Schroeder, age 93, of Fremont died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Virginia Ann Harms was born to Gerhard and Wilma (Cates) Harms in Bancroft, Nebraska, on Feb. 12, 1926. She graduated from Bancroft High School in 1943 and Wayne State Teachers’ College in 1947, and married Cleo Schroeder in 1948. She taught music in schools in Sutherland, Iowa, and several area schools, was a school secretary in Fremont for six years and director of church choirs for many years. More recently she was employed part time at Low Income Ministry in Fremont. Her greatest pride and joy was her family. She had a strong faith in her God and was active in her church.
Virginia was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church and Presbyterian Women, and Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 Order of the Eastern Star.
She leaves family members, daughters Linda (Steve) Mischke of Buffalo, Wyoming, Paula (Rob) Wennstedt of Omaha, Shelley (Jeff) Evans of Marion, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Dottie Robertson of Tekamah, many nieces, nephews and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
The family wishes to extend their thanks and love to the Nye Square Staff and her wonderful friends who filled her days with joy.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Cleo in 2009, great-grandson Reese and her parents.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Jon Ashley will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the church and Low Income Ministry.
Ludvigsen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.