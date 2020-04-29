× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 2, 1927 – April 21, 2020

Virginia Andersen, 93, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born April 2, 1927, in Linwood, Nebraska, to Anton and Eva Vrana.

She married Walter Andersen in January 1945. They had six children, and later divorced. Virginia worked at Western Electric for several years.

She started a Thanksgiving dinner outreach at the Fremont Auditorium so people wouldn’t have to spend Thanksgiving alone. She also helped out at Low Income Ministry, where she collected clothing for those in need.

She is survived by her children, Carla Vance, Anton (Tony) Andersen, Sandi and husband Gene Waage of Fremont, Scott Andersen of Omaha; 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Gladys Beauchamp of Columbia, Missouri, and Ivadale Stowell of Scotts Valley, California. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anton (Tony) and Eva Vrana; brothers, James Vrana, Louis Vrana; and sister, Allegra Peery.

A private ceremony will be held at Memorial Cemetery, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

