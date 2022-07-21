Virginia C. Dritley

September 21, 1925—June 11, 2022
Virginia was born on Sept. 21, 1925, to John and Josephine (Anderson) Carlson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married Morace (Moe) Dritley on June 25, 1948, and they were blessed with three children, Nancy, Jackie and Paul.
Moe and Ginny spent most of their married life in Fremont where Virginia taught for 16 years in the Fremont Public Schools, E.S.U. and Dodge County rural schools. Virginia was very involved in the Fremont community, holding volunteer positions on the Dodge County Hospital Auxiliary, Fremont Board of Education, as a PEO volunteer at Arbor Manor and many more. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church and was awarded Outstanding Presbyterian Woman of the Year in 2007. Ginny and Moe also worked to improve Fremont by working on the school bond issue for the new Middle School, on the bond issue for the Fremont Splash Station and for new stadium seats in the High School auditorium. Ginny was a born entertainer and provided laughter to many with her humorous talks, with her written articles and with her performances as “Hilda” at John C. Fremont Days.
Virginia was preceded in death by husband, Morace Dritley; brother, John Carlson; and three infant great-grandchildren. She is survived by daughters, Nancy (Jack) French, and Jackie (Mark) Schultz; and son, Paul (LuAnn) Dritley; 8 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Dugan Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 24, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com. Memorials to the Fremont Presbyterian Church.
Dugan Funeral Chapel 402-721-2880