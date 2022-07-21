Virginia C. Dritley

Moe and Ginny spent most of their married life in Fremont where Virginia taught for 16 years in the Fremont Public Schools, E.S.U. and Dodge County rural schools. Virginia was very involved in the Fremont community, holding volunteer positions on the Dodge County Hospital Auxiliary, Fremont Board of Education, as a PEO volunteer at Arbor Manor and many more. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church and was awarded Outstanding Presbyterian Woman of the Year in 2007. Ginny and Moe also worked to improve Fremont by working on the school bond issue for the new Middle School, on the bond issue for the Fremont Splash Station and for new stadium seats in the High School auditorium. Ginny was a born entertainer and provided laughter to many with her humorous talks, with her written articles and with her performances as “Hilda” at John C. Fremont Days.