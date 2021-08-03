June 21, 1936 – July 28, 2021

Virginia “Ginger” June Livingston, 85, died July 28, 2021, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont, Nebraska. She was born June 21, 1936, to William and Martha (Westra) Johnson of Yankton, South Dakota.

She graduated from Yankton High School in 1954. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Southern State Teachers College, Springfield, South Dakota. She completed her post graduate studies at USD, UNL, and UNK. Ginger taught for a total of 35 years, 20 of those at North Bend Elementary School.

In 1958, Ginger and Lester Livingston were united in marriage. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary Dec. 6, 2019. They were parents to Julie Renae. Her greatest joy were her two grandsons, Ryan and Eric.

Survivors include daughter and son in law, Julie and Don Tvrdy; grandsons, Ryan and Eric Tvrdy; sister-in-law, Roberta Johnson; Ray and Mary Lou Livingston; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Les, and many family members.