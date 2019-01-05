Try 1 month for 99¢

June 25, 1936 – December 27, 2018

Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Jessie (West) Shields, and infant sister, Sarah Lee

Survived by sons, Sherm (Tammy) and Bret (Mary); grandsons, Tyler, Travis, and Trey Johnson; and great-grandson, Matson Felchak.

Ginny moved from Nebraska to Maui in 1998 to start a new life. She made many friends during her 17 years on Maui, sharing the aloha spirit with her Hawaiian ohana. In 2016 Ginny returned to Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

