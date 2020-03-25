February 3, 1940 – March 22, 2020
Private family services for Virginia H. (Edler) Wagner, age 80, of Beemer, Nebraska, formerly of Hooper, Nebraska, will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, Nebraska. Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Relatives and friends can watch the service on the Minnick Funeral Service Inc. Facebook page on Thursday morning.
Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
Virginia Hertha Lorenzen Edler Wagner was born on Feb. 3, 1940, in West Point to Carl Jr. and Adella (Schademann) Lorenzen. She was baptized on March 3, 1940, and later confirmed on April 11, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. Virginia attended Cuming County Rural School District 28 and graduated from West Point High School in 1957.
She worked as a secretary for the Cuming County School Superintendent for nine years and in 1966 moved to Fremont, Nebraska. She worked for the Eldon Johnson Agency-Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., becoming an insurance underwriter in 1971. Virginia was active in the Fremont Jr. Women’s Club and was on a bowling team.
On April 28, 1972, she was united in marriage to Cleo Edler in West Point. Together they owned and operated the John C. Antique Mall in Fremont for many years. Cleo passed away on Jan. 13, 1999.
Virginia married Lyman Wagner on June 30, 2001, in Fremont. She became a resident of the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in June of 2019.
Virginia was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Survivors include: husband, Lyman Wagner of Hooper; niece, Arlene (Art) Rolf; nephew, Marv Steskal. Great-nieces and nephews and their families also survive Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cleo; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Bell and Dallas Geu; and a niece, Diane Steskal.
