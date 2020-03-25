February 3, 1940 – March 22, 2020

Private family services for Virginia H. (Edler) Wagner, age 80, of Beemer, Nebraska, formerly of Hooper, Nebraska, will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, Nebraska. Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Relatives and friends can watch the service on the Minnick Funeral Service Inc. Facebook page on Thursday morning.

Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.

Virginia Hertha Lorenzen Edler Wagner was born on Feb. 3, 1940, in West Point to Carl Jr. and Adella (Schademann) Lorenzen. She was baptized on March 3, 1940, and later confirmed on April 11, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. Virginia attended Cuming County Rural School District 28 and graduated from West Point High School in 1957.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She worked as a secretary for the Cuming County School Superintendent for nine years and in 1966 moved to Fremont, Nebraska. She worked for the Eldon Johnson Agency-Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., becoming an insurance underwriter in 1971. Virginia was active in the Fremont Jr. Women’s Club and was on a bowling team.