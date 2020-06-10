Virginia K. Nelson

Virginia returned to public education and began teaching 5th grade at Milliken Park Elementary School in 1989. In 2003 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was forced to retire in 2004 due to complications. Just before her retirement from teaching, Lyle and Virginia moved to their dream home at Lake Ventura in rural Fremont.

Virginia was known for her kindhearted spirit, her resilient fight for joy, her contagious smile, and a deep inner peace which transcended all understanding. She enjoyed camping, bike riding, and going for walks—or strolls in her wheelchair (in high gear). One of her favorite times of the year was early August, where for the last 45 years she attended the Okoboji Bible and Missionary Conference, spending the entire week with her family. She had a gift of hospitality and loved people—especially her family and her students. Attending her grandchildren’s activities and events was always a priority. She always looked for opportunities to entertain guests, serve a meal, host missionaries, and help anyone in need. Virginia’s second bout with breast cancer began in May 2019 which led to her bodily decline and eventually took her physical life.