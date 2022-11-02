Virginia Luella Suhr

May 5, 1925—October 26, 2022

Virginia was born May 5, 1925. Her parents were J. William and Dora (Appel) Pedersen. She was born in the same farmhouse, 10 miles northwest of Fremont, as was her mother. She attended District 23 school through eighth grade after which she attended Fremont High School where she graduated in 1942.

On Nov. 9, 1944, she was united in marriage to Marvin Suhr at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church northwest of Fremont. They became parents of four sons. Survivors include sons, Paul (Donna) of Omaha, Gene (Julie) of Rensselaer, Indiana, Douglas (Jody) of Temple, Texas, and daughter-in-law, Mary of Omaha; seven grandchildren, including Matthew (Kerry) Suhr of Houston, Texas, Amy (William) Wells of Conroe, Texas, Mindy (Sam) Weirich of Middlebury, Indiana, Lisa Suhr of Indianapolis, Chad (Stephanie) Suhr of North Chesterfield. Virginia, Jared (Jennifer) Suhr of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and, Jennifer Suhr of Omaha; 11 great-grandchildren, including Aaron and Nicholas Suhr, Benjamin, Margaret and Ellen Wells, Joseph, Elizabeth and Kate Weirich, and Beatrice, Elizabeth and Irene Suhr.

Being married to a clergyman who served five different parishes during his career, she became quite adept at packing, moving and unpacking the entire household. No matter where the family landed it didn’t take long for her to become active in numerous activities and often in a leadership role. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, was active in Circle and sang in the church choir. She was also a proud member of PEO. She and Marvin enjoyed celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary together on Nov. 9, 2019.

Preceding Virginia in death were her parents; husband, Marvin; son, Joel; and her sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Raymond Francis.

Private graveside services will be at Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. It was at this church she was baptized, confirmed, married and now buried.

A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Joel T. Suhr Memorial Basketball Scholarship at Midland University or Peace Lutheran Church.

