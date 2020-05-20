August 13, 1923 – May 14, 2020
Virginia R. Bosworth, 96 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died May 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 13, 1923, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to William and Rhoda (Calvin) Tilton. Virginia married The Rev. Donald J. Bosworth on Jan. 13, 1944, in Springfield.
Survived by children, Donald T. (Mary Jo) Bosworth, Morse Bluff, Nebraska, Judy (Kurt) Mueller, Dawson, Nebraska, Linda Lighthall, Altoona, Iowa, and Peter (Debbie) Bosworth, Indianapolis, Indiana; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Sandra Waitzfelder.
There are no local services.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
