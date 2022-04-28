Vivian Elaine Jensen Apr 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 10, 2022—April 27, 2022 Tags Vivian Elaine Jensen Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election Massive, ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid set to enter Earth’s orbit AP Massive, ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid set to enter Earth’s orbit Chornobyl not yet stable after Russian occupation: UN nuclear watchdog AP Chornobyl not yet stable after Russian occupation: UN nuclear watchdog Russia says it's cutting gas to two EU nations in escalation AP Russia says it's cutting gas to two EU nations in escalation