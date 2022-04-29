March 10, 2022 – April 27, 2022

Vivian Elaine Jensen, 7 weeks of age, beloved infant of Britt Jensen and Elle Kumm, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Fremont.

She was born on March 10, 2022, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Vivian is survived by her parents, Britt Jensen and Elle Kumm; grandparents, Scott and Joy Jensen, Malainie Kumm and Gary Sims and Jeffrie Kumm; great-grandparents, Dale and Karen Jensen and Roy and Arlene Brewer; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Vivian was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Cheryl Pawley; and great-great grandmother, Elaine Pawley.

Private family services will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials are directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490