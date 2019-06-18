Vivian M. LubkerDecember 31, 1921 – June 14, 2019
Vivian M. Lubker, age 97, of Wahoo, Nebraska, formerly of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Saunders County Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo.
Vivian was born on Dec. 31, 1921, at Cedar Bluffs to Frank and Gertrude (Rath) Lemke. She was a Cedar Bluffs High School graduate. She married Francis Lubker on Jan. 21, 1943, in Lincoln, Nebraska. After marriage they lived on a farm south of Cedar Bluffs. Vivian worked at Platte Valley Foods for 20 years. They moved into Cedar Bluffs in 1964 and then to Wahoo in 1992. Francis preceded her in death on May 25, 1994.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont and the Silver Bells Extension Club.
Survived by daughter, Carol Kavan, and son, Lyle (RoiAnn) Lubker, all of Wahoo; sisters, Mavis (Bud) Papa of Octavia, Nebraska, and Twila (John) Suhr of Hooper, Nebraska; five grandsons; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sisters, Lillian Lubker, Catherine Wilhelm, Althea Beaman and infant; son-in-law, Dennis Kavan; and granddaughter-in-law, Alexa Johnson.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue Wednesday one hour prior to the service at church.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery at rural Cedar Bluffs following the lunch.
Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church or Union Cemetery.
