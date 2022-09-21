W. Robert Benke (Robbie)

July 10, 1958 – September 19, 2022

W. Robert Benke (Robbie), 64, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born July 10, 1958, in Fremont to Robert W. and Marian P. (Eggert) Benke.

Robert grew up in Cedar Bluffs and graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1976. He then started Black Knight Firewood Company. He then worked for Konecky-Kuncl Oil and later bought the company from Ted Kuncl. It is now called MIOWN Fuel Company in Cedar Bluffs. In 2008, he purchased Musiel Propane Company form Bud Musiel. Robert married Audra Gentrup on May 26, 2001, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Robert was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. He was a member of the Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Department and has been their Fire Chief for many years. Robert coached baseball and later coached his daughter's softball teams. He always gave people nicknames, most of them have stuck with people over the years.

Robert is survived by his wife, Audra Benke; daughter, Alli Benke; sisters, Deborah (Richard) Dunker, all of Cedar Bluffs, and Carol (Gilbert) Stubbert of Scottsdale, Arizona; father-in-law, Ed Gentrup of Fremont; sister-in-law, Charley Benke of Illinois; brothers-in-law, Sean Gentrup of Lincoln, Alan Gentrup of Newtown, Connecticut, and Gene (Patty) Gentrup of Liberty, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Benke.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Cedar Bluffs City Auditorium. Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. Interment will follow the service Friday at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015, 402-628-3445.