Wade M. Herring
May 5, 1957 – July 9, 2020
Wade M. Herring, age 63, of Fremont died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Fremont.
Wade was born May 5, 1957, in Fremont to Robert and Maxine (Merkling) Herring. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. He attended elementary schools in Fremont and also in Presque Isle, Maine. He was also enrolled at the Institute of Logopedics for four years in Wichita, Kansas. He returned to Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1979. While at the Institute of Logopedics he built a soap box racer and raced in the regional “Soap Box Derby,” winning two of his laps.
He moved from Fremont to Wahoo in 1987 and worked at Platte Valley Foods in Wahoo, Nebraska, for 19 years. He returned to Fremont in 1999 where he has resided since.
He loved playing cards of all kinds, and played chess. He especially loved his family and the get togethers. He loved animals, especially his brother’s dogs and cats.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont, his favorite songs at church were “Beautiful Savior,” “Holy, Holy, Holy” and “Jesus Loves Me.”
He is survived by his mother, Maxine Herring of Fremont; two brothers, Michael (Barb) Herring of Woodcliff and Robert (Brenda) Herring Jr. of rural Fremont; nephew, Justin Herring; and great-nephew, Brayden Herring; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; two sisters-in-law, Leslie and Peggy Herring; as well as his beloved grandparents.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont with the Rev. Ryan Ankersen officiating. Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Dodge County Humane Society. CDC and Three River Health Department guidelines will be followed.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
