Waldo "Wally" S. Leander Sr.

Wally grew up at the Brayton and Atlantic, Iowa, area and graduated from Atlantic High School. He raced micro midget race cars in Atlantic. He served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 17, 1952, to Aug. 29, 1956, during Korea. Wally married Doris Kinen on Nov. 23, 1957, at Atlantic. They lived at Gretna, Nebraska, from 1957 until 1971. He worked for Western Electric in Omaha from 1958 to 1993 when he retired. He lived at Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, and also farmed while still working. After retirement he started his own small engine repair shop and worked part time for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was very involved with their union and became a union steward. They moved to Fremont in October of 2020.