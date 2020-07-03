× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wallace H. Wolfe

March 6, 1924 – July 2, 2020

Wallace H. Wolfe, age 96, of Fremont died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.

Wallace was born on a farm northwest of Ames on March 6, 1924, to Grant and Alma (Kull) Wolfe. He attended grade school at District 30. The family moved to Fremont in 1937 and he graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1941. He went to work for Farmers Union Co-op Creamery Company in Fremont and later for Mid-America Dairymen Inc. in Omaha for a total of 46 years.

Wallace was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was a member of some of the committees and a member of Salem’s Act Club and was also a member of Salem’s Senior Choir. Wallace was a member of the Fremont Friendship Center board for many years.

His hobbies were gardening, antique collecting and playing the piano. He also enjoyed his daily walks.

Survivors: sister, Marilyn Wolfe of Palm Desert, California; nephews; and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Saeger; and brother, Wesley.