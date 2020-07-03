Wallace H. Wolfe
March 6, 1924 – July 2, 2020
Wallace H. Wolfe, age 96, of Fremont died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.
Wallace was born on a farm northwest of Ames on March 6, 1924, to Grant and Alma (Kull) Wolfe. He attended grade school at District 30. The family moved to Fremont in 1937 and he graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1941. He went to work for Farmers Union Co-op Creamery Company in Fremont and later for Mid-America Dairymen Inc. in Omaha for a total of 46 years.
Wallace was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was a member of some of the committees and a member of Salem’s Act Club and was also a member of Salem’s Senior Choir. Wallace was a member of the Fremont Friendship Center board for many years.
His hobbies were gardening, antique collecting and playing the piano. He also enjoyed his daily walks.
Survivors: sister, Marilyn Wolfe of Palm Desert, California; nephews; and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie Saeger; and brother, Wesley.
Controlled visitation will be Monday, July, 6, from 3-7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.
