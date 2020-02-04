{{featured_button_text}}

Wallace C. ‘Wally’ Kelberlau

April 15, 1928 – January 28, 2020

Wallace C. ‘Wally’ Kelberlau, age 91, of Scribner passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center.

Survivors: children, Ken (Julie) Kelberlau of North Bend, Nancy (Tim) Kean of Papillion, Robert (Shirley) Kelberlau of Norfolk, Don (Liz) Kelberlau of Parker, Colorado; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Beverly) Kelberlau of Fremont; sister-in-law, Betty McDonald of Faribault, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church, burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, and memorials are suggested to Trinity Cemetery Association, St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church or the Hooper Care Center. Visitation with the family present will be Friday, Feb. 7, at the Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

