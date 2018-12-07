Died December 4, 2018
Walter Nebuda, 94, of West Point died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at Parkview Home in Dodge. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 p.m., all at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to West Point Rural Fire. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.