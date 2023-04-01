April 20, 1934—March 29, 2023

Wanda Mae Vogel, age 88, of Fremont died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Nye Legacy.

Wanda was born April 20, 1934, in Craig, Nebraska to Carrol and Lillian ‘Hanneman’ Pearson. She was baptized on Jan. 14, 1935, in Oakland, Nebraska, and confirmed on May 16, 1948, at First Lutheran Church also in Oakland. She was raised in the Oakland and Lyons area. On Nov. 23, 1952, she married Arvin Vogel and in 1953 they moved to Fremont where they raised their family. Wanda also worked as a dental assistant for 30 years.

Wanda was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and served as past president of the Ladies Aid. She also served as past president of the Fremont Dental Society. One of Wanda’s favorite past times was to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son Rick (LuAnn) Vogel of Fontanelle, Nebraska; daughter Stephanie (Mark) Wennstedt of Whitesboro, Texas; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Kelly) Fedde, Brandon (Malinda) Vogel, Alexandra (Matthew) Havekost, Zachary (Stephany) Wennstedt, Phoebe (Oren) Maor; great-grandchildren: Merrick Fedde, Hadley Fedde, Anniston Fedde, Pearson Vogel, Emerson Vogel, Teagan Havekost, Briar Havekost, Cobie Wennstedt, Phoenix Wennstedt, Elias Maor, and Ethan Maor.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arvin; sister Winifred; and two grandchildren: Jasmine and Nash Wennstedt.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, with Vicar Greg Rathke officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Church. Visitation will be Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at Ludvigsenmortuary.com