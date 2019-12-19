November 21, 1942—December 17, 2019
Ward H. Meyer, age 77, of Scribner died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of Hooper. Burial in the St. Paul’s Cemetery. Memorials to the church. Visitation is Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel and one hour before the service at the church.
Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com.
To send flowers to the family of Ward Meyer, please visit Tribute Store.