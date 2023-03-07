Wayne A. Bonestroo
February 27, 1974 – February 21, 2023
Wayne A. Bonestroo, 48 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his home.
A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at the Fremont F.O.E. Eagles Club in Fremont on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Family will receive friends and family from 12-1 with a service starting at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Scott Jensen, Open House Luncheon from 2-4 p.m. The family would invite you to wear purple in honor of Wayne's favorite color.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com. In lieu of flowers, donations will be determined at a later time.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490