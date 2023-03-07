A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at the Fremont F.O.E. Eagles Club in Fremont on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Family will receive friends and family from 12-1 with a service starting at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Scott Jensen, Open House Luncheon from 2-4 p.m. The family would invite you to wear purple in honor of Wayne's favorite color.