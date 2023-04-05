Wayne C. Sandall, 72 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.
The funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
