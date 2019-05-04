Wayne Larsen

December 29, 1935 – May 2, 2019
Wayne A. Larsen, 83 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. He was born December 29, 1935 in Omaha, NE to Art and Myra (Howe) Larsen.
He graduated from North Bend High School. He married Norma Carter on May 29, 1960 in Council Bluffs, IA. Wayne farmed in North Bend until they moved to Fremont, NE in 1977. At that time he was employed by Campbell Soup. Wayne enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wayne enjoyed coloring and word searches.
He is survived by his son, Ron (Patricia) Larsen; daughters; Carol Kelly and Sandra Copple all of Fremont, NE; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Norma; twin-brother, Dwayne Larsen.
Funeral Service 1:30 P.M. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 5-8 PM Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
