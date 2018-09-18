Wayne Riggs

Feb. 27, 1929 – Sept. 16, 2018
Wayne L. Riggs, 89 years, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Fremont Health Medical Center. He was born Feb. 27, 1929, at Woodcliff to John and Violet (Johnson) Riggs.
He grew up in Saunders County and graduated from Fremont High School. He worked at Hormel from 1950 until his retirement in 1985. Wayne married Jeanine Ferguson on June 9, 1950, at the United Presbyterian Church at North Bend.
Wayne was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fremont and a board member of Pohocco Cemetery. As a young man, he farmed with his father and continued to farm and raise livestock. He also enjoyed gardening.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Jeanine; sons, John (Shelly) Riggs of Morse Bluff, Mark (Jayne) Riggs of Hackensack, Minnesota; daughters, Kathy (Jon) Schommer of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Mary (Tom) Matteo of Fremont, Karen Kelly and Tom Kelly of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brother, Gordon (Lou Ann) Riggs of Washington; sister, Lavonne Erdan of Fremont; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Hansen; brother-in-law, Roy Erdan; grandchild, Matthew Bremer.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Presbyterian Church in Fremont. Rev Jim Split will officiate. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will be 1:15 p.m. at Pohocco Cemetery, south of Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Pohocco Cemetery.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490