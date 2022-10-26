August 20, 1937 – October 23, 2022

Wayne Russell Wagner, age 85, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Wayne was born on Aug. 20, 1937, in Hooper, Nebraska, to Russell and Mildred (Mintken) Wagner. He graduated from Hooper High School in 1956. Wayne served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He later worked for General Electric, Nebraska Cellular, Alltel and Alliant.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Rosalyn “Rosie” Nelson; and brother-in-law, Dick Moulton.

Wayne is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughters, Marnie (Jim) Johnson of Waverly, Mindie (John) Lechner of Oronoco, Minnesota; grandchildren, Molly and Joseph Lechner of Oronoco; sisters, Janet Moulton of North Carolina, Sharon (Lee) Peterson of Oakland, Nebraska, Dianne (Ivan) Bartling of Destin, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews, and good friend and brother-in-law, Travis Nelson of Fremont.

There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church.

