 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wayne S. Severson

  • 0
Wayne S. Severson

June 8, 1951 – December 25, 2022

Wayne S. Severson, 71, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, after a three-month-long battle with leukemia. Wayne was born on June 8, 1951, to Wayne and Rosalia Severson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up in Bloomington, Nebraska, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1969. He went on to study at the University of Nebraska where he earned his teaching degree in 1973 and later went on to complete his Master’s. Wayne taught woodworking, drafting, and architectural drawing for 33 years at Fremont High School.

Visitation: Friday, Dec. 30, 5:30-7 p.m. Celebration of Life: Saturday, Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m., all at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials are suggested to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News