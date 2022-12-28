Wayne S. Severson, 71, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, after a three-month-long battle with leukemia. Wayne was born on June 8, 1951, to Wayne and Rosalia Severson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up in Bloomington, Nebraska, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1969. He went on to study at the University of Nebraska where he earned his teaching degree in 1973 and later went on to complete his Master’s. Wayne taught woodworking, drafting, and architectural drawing for 33 years at Fremont High School.