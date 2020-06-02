January 20, 1936 – May 19, 2020
Asheville, N.C. — Wayne Wilson Lang, Ph.D., was born in Tekamah, Nebraska, on Jan. 20, 1936, and died peacefully in his sleep at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in Asheville, North Carolina, on May 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Skinner Lang and Richard Hiram Lang; and one brother, Russell Clark Lang.
He is mourned by his partner and wife of 60 years, Phyllis Jean Martin Lang; a brother, Charles Richard Lang of Orlando, Florida (Roberta); two sisters, Mary Joan Lang Price of Oakland, Nebraska, and Kathryn Ann Lang of Elgin, Texas (Andrew Jacobsen); and seven nieces and nephews.
He grew up on a farm near Craig, Nebraska, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with Distinction in Physics from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Ph.D. in Experimental Physics from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He taught Physics and chaired the department at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois. He moved to Asheville, North Carolina, in 1979, where he founded and chaired the Computer Science Department at the University of North Carolina Asheville. He retired from UNCA in 2000 as Professor Emeritus of Computer Science.
Wayne and Phyllis traveled extensively, visiting 48 of the 50 states and 52 countries, including Kenya and Australia. He played baseball and basketball and ran track events at Craig High School.
His training as a long-distance runner gave him the strength and stamina to survive lung cancer and several bouts of pneumonia.
He enjoyed telling stories, especially tales of his growing-up years on a farm. He attended a one-room schoolhouse and worshiped at Alder Grove Church on a hill close to the farm.
His ashes will be interred in the Alder Grove Church cemetery, next to his brother, Russell.
His online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
