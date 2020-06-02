× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 20, 1936 – May 19, 2020

Asheville, N.C. — Wayne Wilson Lang, Ph.D., was born in Tekamah, Nebraska, on Jan. 20, 1936, and died peacefully in his sleep at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community in Asheville, North Carolina, on May 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Skinner Lang and Richard Hiram Lang; and one brother, Russell Clark Lang.

He is mourned by his partner and wife of 60 years, Phyllis Jean Martin Lang; a brother, Charles Richard Lang of Orlando, Florida (Roberta); two sisters, Mary Joan Lang Price of Oakland, Nebraska, and Kathryn Ann Lang of Elgin, Texas (Andrew Jacobsen); and seven nieces and nephews.

He grew up on a farm near Craig, Nebraska, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with Distinction in Physics from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Ph.D. in Experimental Physics from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He taught Physics and chaired the department at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois. He moved to Asheville, North Carolina, in 1979, where he founded and chaired the Computer Science Department at the University of North Carolina Asheville. He retired from UNCA in 2000 as Professor Emeritus of Computer Science.