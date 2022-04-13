September 21, 1925 – April 8, 2022

Wendell D. Bruner, 96, passed away April 8, 2022, at his home in Fremont.

Wendell was born Sept. 21, 1925, in Fremont to Merrill and Hazel (Dittmer) Bruner. He graduated from Nickerson High School in 1943. After graduation, he began farming until 1945, when at that time, he entered the United States Army. Wendell received training as a Surgical Technician but served as a clerk for the 1st Sergeant. After serving his country for five years, Wendell was honorably discharged. Wendell married Juanita Ruth Lingo in 1946 and had three daughters. They returned to Nickerson where he owned and operated the local grocery store for three years. He returned to farming and was a truck driver to support his family.

The idea began that the area needed trucking services and he chose Fremont as the place to locate. He based his decision to the agriculture in the area, the large industry, and the people. He moved his family to Fremont in 1961, applied for his trucking authority and started Fremont Contract Carriers. He began with one truck and trailer and grew to 78 trucks and 130 trailers, serving 48 states. Fremont Contract Carriers was able to prosper because Fremont was a great city with quality labor, good churches, and a great school system.

In 1973, Wendell began another venture and helped charter the American National Bank. He served on the board for 26 years. Wendell married Theresa Vanslembrouck on Aug. 1, 1974, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 1994, Wendell sold FCC.

He has contributed his time and talents to many Fremont organizations, serving on many boards including, American National Bank, Fremont Area Community Foundation, Fremont Optimist Club, Fremont Family YMCA, and the Fremont Art Association. He was active with the Fremont Golf Club, Fremont Chamber of Commerce, Iowa National Guard, and the past director of the Lower Platte NRD.

Wendell is survived by his wife, Theresa of Fremont; daughters, Ginger (Stephen) Daubert of Fremont, Debrah (Carey) Bruner of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Tanya Bruner of Omaha; stepdaughters, Andrea (Nick) Woody of Florida, Julee (Paul) Limbach of California, and Valerie (Don) Keeton of Omaha; 6 grandchildren and 4 stepgrandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren, and 9 step-great-grandchildren.

Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert (Darlene) Bruner, and Byron (Ann) Bruner; sister, Berdene (George) Hoover; two grandsons, Dirk and Dax Daubert.

Celebration of Life Service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating.

There will be a private family burial.

Memorials to Methodist Fremont Health Hospice or Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermememorichapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490