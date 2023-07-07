Wesley Franklin Howe

January 20, 1922 – July 4, 2023

Wesley Franklin Howe, age 101, of Fremont died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Wes was born Jan. 20, 1922, on a ranch near Chambers, Nebraska, the youngest child of homesteaders Jacob and Pearl (Brenneman) Howe. He attended rural schools in Garfield and Holt counties, and after his father's death in 1941, he and his mother and a sister operated the ranch. Wes enlisted in the U.S. Army and served Feb. 17, 1943, to Dec. 19, 1945, being honorably discharged as a T5 Corporal at the end of World War II. He was in the 2079th Quartermaster Truck Company, attached to the 5th Air Force, supplying gas, ammunition and bombs. He served in Australia, New Guinea, Morati, Philippines, Ie Shima, Okinawa and Japan. Decorations earned were: Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Meal with three bronze stars, Philippine Liberation Medal with one bronze star, Philippine Presidential Unit Citation Badge, Army of Occupation Medal with Japan Clasp and World War II Victory Medal. He further served on inactive duty December 19, 1945 to December 18, 1948. After the war, Wes came to Fremont and worked as an auto body technician for Adams Motor Company, Nick Neff Motor Company, and Diers Motor Company before going into partnership in Fremont Body & Frame. He owned the business for 32 years and retired in 1997.

Wes married Katheryn Wood of rural Ewing, Nebraska, on Oct. 10, 1948, and they lived in Fremont their entire married life of nearly 68 years. Wes was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and usher. He was also an active member of Fremont Rod & Gun Club where he served as caretaker for 19 years and a member of American Legion Post 20 and VFW Post 854.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, two sisters, wife Katheryn and son Charles.

Survivors include daughters, Peggy (Vance) Wolverton of Omaha and Mary Jo Howe of Valley Village, California; brother-in-law, Dale (Janice) Wood of Ewing, Nebraska; three generations of nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Fremont. The lunch will be served prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church; all are welcome to join the family. Visitation will precede the service at the church, also beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the sanctuary, continuing until time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow at Ridge Cemetery. Memorials to First Baptist Church.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

