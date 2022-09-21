August 9, 1952 – September 16, 2022

Wesley “Wes” E. Wilson Jr., 70, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 16, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion, Nebraska.

Wes was born Aug. 9, 1952, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Wesley Sr. and Elda (Gundy) Wilson. He graduated from high school in Las Vegas, Nevada. He completed his education at UNO, receiving his general education degree in 1992.

He served in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm. He spent time in Germany during his time in the military. Wes married Cynthia “Cindy” Aschenbrenner on June 22, 1986, at First Covenant Church in Omaha. They resided in Omaha before moving to Arlington in 1988. Wes worked for Convergys in Omaha as a customer service representative. The last couple of years he worked at Getzschman Heating and Air.

Wes was a member of the Alliance Church in Fremont. He had an affinity for fireworks. He was a member of the Pyrotechnical Guild International. Wes was a fan of the Husker football and enjoyed time spent fishing in Canada. Wes was a devoted family man.

Wes is survived by his wife, Cindy of Arlington; sons, Ben Wilson of Fremont, and David (Jessie) Wilson of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughters, Jenni (Eric) Maurer of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Paula Wilson; brother, Mike (Barbara) Wilson of Papillion, Nebraska; sisters, Linda Bowden of Las Vegas, and Terri Meyer of Omaha; and six grandchildren.

Wes was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Fremont Alliance Church. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Military honors will follow the service at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.