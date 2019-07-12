March 29, 1935—July 8, 2019
Wilbert A. Sargent Jr., age 84, formerly of Ames, Nebraska, died July 8, 2019. Survived by daughter, Billie (Adam) Bessinger, and grandchildren, Alycia and Tyler.
Visitation is Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Graveside service with military honors by the Millard American Legion and VFW, Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Omaha National Cemetery. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
