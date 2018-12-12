October 2, 1926 – December 10, 2018
Wilbur D. Legband, 92, of Fremont died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.
Wilbur was born Oct. 2, 1926, in Snyder, Nebraska, to Arthur and Helena (Borgelt) Legband. He grew up in Snyder where he was baptized and confirmed in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, and was a graduate of Snyder High School. He served in the United States Army, December 1950 until he was discharged with the rank of Sergeant in December 1952.
On June 23, 1953, Wilbur was married to Aina Bergmanis in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Snyder. They have resided in Fremont all their married years.
Wilber had his own trucking business, Legband Transfer, for many years, hauling fertilizer and corn cobs. He retired at the age of 73.
Survivors: wife, Aina; daughter, Julie (Anthony) Thurman of Overland, Kansas; three sons, Ron (Sally) Legband, Fremont, Mark (Christine) Legband, Fremont, Michael Legband, Bellevue; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Willis (Delene) Legband, Valparaiso, Allan Legband, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Darrell (Loretta) Legband, Dallas, Texas; sister-in-law, Sandy Legband, Snyder; brother-in-law, Karl Bergmanis, Fremont.
Wilbur was preceded in death by four brothers, Arnold, Delbert, Harold, and Kennard; and by six sisters, Arvilla, Verena, Arlene, Althea, Ardyce, and Marilyn.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The committal will follow in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard (American Legion Post 20 and VFW Post 854). Visitation at Ludvigsen Mortuary will be Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.
