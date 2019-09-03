Wilbur R. Grubbs
December 10, 1921 - September 1, 2019
Wilbur R. Grubbs, 97, of Fremont, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Wilbur was born December 10, 1921 in North Bend to Harvey and Rosa ‘Reker' Grubbs. He attended Webster School and Fremont High School. He enlisted in the National Guard, January 1940 and served until August 1945. He was stationed at Attu Island, Alaska. After his service, he was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for many years. He was a member of the Isaac Walton Gun Club and Fremont Masonic Lodge #15 A.F & A.M. where he was Past Master.
Survivors include a son, Arnold of Fremont; daughter, Melody Voskamp of Fremont; sister, Lila (Don) Launer of Fremont; two granddaughters, Marsha Puckett and Tammy Trout; a grandson, Evan Hodgen; four great grandchildren; and special friend Ruth Roby of Plattsmouth.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents and wife Viola in 2003.
The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Military Honors will be provided by the Fremont Honor Guard at the funeral home. Burial will be later in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.
