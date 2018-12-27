September 4, 1925 – December 23, 2018
Wilford F. Sheets, age 93, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, in Fremont. He was born Sept. 4, 1925, in Herman, Nebraska, to Will Leonard Sr. and Mabel (Lund) Sheets. He grew up at the Herman and Blair area. Wilford served in the U.S. Army from June 22, 1944, to May 15, 1946, in World War II. Wilford married Darlene M. (Goreham) on Aug. 9, 1948, at Blair, Nebraska. In 1961, they moved to Fremont. He worked at Hormel for over 32 years, retiring in 1981.
Wilford was an avid bowler, raised pigs and cattle and helped Darlene with her chickens. At the age of 90 he went whitewater rafting with his family in Colorado.
Preceded in death by parents; wife Darlene; four brothers, twin Milford, Gerald, Herald and Leonard Sheets Jr.; six sisters, Elizabeth Loges, Hazel Richmond, Xona Groves, Iona Goreham, Inez Goreham and Dorena Dalton.
Survived by sons, Howard (Darlene) Sheets and Leslie (Jody) Sheets, all Fremont; daughter, Joyce (Robert) Hines, North Bend; brother, Leroy (Alice) Sheets, Central City; sister, Loretta (Kenny) Kleckner, North Bend; granddaughters, Jennifer Sheets and Danielle (Adam) Schulz, all Fremont, and Carly (Tim) Harbeck, Omaha; and great-grandsons, Alex and Cody Sheets, Zachary Schulz and Xavier Wilford Harbeck.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at Moser's in Fremont. Visitation is Saturday 1 hour prior to the service.
Military graveside service and burial will be at Blair Cemetery, Blair, Nebraska.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490