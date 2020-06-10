× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 19, 1948 – June 7, 2020

Willa Mae Bade, 71 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Willa Mae was born Sept. 19, 1948, to Willard and Rose Grace (Thorndike) Adams in Fremont. She grew up in Arlington, Nebraska, and graduated from Arlington High School, class of 1968. On Feb. 15, 1969, she married David C. Bade at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Willa Mae worked at Brestwood Inn and Campbell Soup.

Willa Mae had a green thumb, which produced plentiful gardens and beautiful roses. She loved animals, especially caring for the field trial puppies her family bred. No one could forget her collection and love for clowns.

She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jenny Bade; and half sister Wanda Miles.

She is survived by her husband, David; son, Barry Bade; daughter, Maggie Bade; brothers, Dennis (Mary) Adams, Ronald (Linda) Adams, Allen Adams, and Delbert Adams; sister, Patti Thagard; and many nieces and nephews.