Willa Mae Bade
September 19, 1948 – June 7, 2020

Willa Mae Bade, 71 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Willa Mae was born Sept. 19, 1948, to Willard and Rose Grace (Thorndike) Adams in Fremont. She grew up in Arlington, Nebraska, and graduated from Arlington High School, class of 1968. On Feb. 15, 1969, she married David C. Bade at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. Willa Mae worked at Brestwood Inn and Campbell Soup.

Willa Mae had a green thumb, which produced plentiful gardens and beautiful roses. She loved animals, especially caring for the field trial puppies her family bred. No one could forget her collection and love for clowns.

She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jenny Bade; and half sister Wanda Miles.

She is survived by her husband, David; son, Barry Bade; daughter, Maggie Bade; brothers, Dennis (Mary) Adams, Ronald (Linda) Adams, Allen Adams, and Delbert Adams; sister, Patti Thagard; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Timothy Lutheran Church and Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Service information

Jun 10
Visitation
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
Jun 11
Service
Thursday, June 11, 2020
2:00PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
538 West 16th Street
Fremont, Nebraska 68025
