Willard L. Braasch

March 26, 1933 – August 2, 2022

Willard L. Braasch, age 89, of Fremont died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Nye Pointe in Fremont.

Willard was born March 26, 1933, in Monroe, Nebraska, to Claus and Emma (Harms) Braasch. He was raised in the Genoa area and graduated from Genoa High School in 1950. He farmed with this father then joined the Army and served from 1953 to 1955. He then started working at Hormel Foods in Fremont, working from 1955 to 1995.

Willard married Jolene Loewe on Nov. 18, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wisner.

Willard was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont and the Starlight Square Dancing Club.

Survivors: wife, Jolene of Fremont; daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Hartman of Columbia, Missouri, Diane (Donald) Dews of Columbia, Missouri, Edythe (Mark) Schultz of Fremont; son-in-law, Patrick Costello of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Virgil (Marilyn) Braasch of Fremont.

Willard was preceded in death by his daughter, Carmen Costello; and two sisters, Lucille Greunke and Myra Braasch.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Visitation will be Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at ludvigsenmortuary in Fremont.