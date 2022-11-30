March 15, 1927 – November 28, 2022

Willard R. Meier, age 95, of Fremont died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at home.

Willard was born March 15, 1927, in West Point, Nebraska, to Alois and Louise (Lankenau) Meier. He was raised in West Point and graduated from West Point High School. He served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1946. Willard returned to Nebraska, attended and graduated from Midland College. He met Marjorie Burt and they married on Aug. 5, 1951. The couple made their home in Fremont in the house they built and have lived since 1956 on Lincoln Avenue.

Willard’s working years were spent doing odd jobs for Oscar and Violet Brown and then working for Hormel until retiring in 1992. Willard was a member of the Fremont First United Methodist Church.

Survivors: daughters, Kristie McLeroy of Fort Worth, Texas, Debra “Debbie” (Karl Reinhard) Meier of Lincoln, Julie (Richard “Lynn”) Schwanke of Fremont; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Adams of Fremont; sister-in-law, Mary Brandert of Fremont.

Willard was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie in 2019, parents, sister and brother.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Fremont First United Methodist Church. Burial with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard will be in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Fremont First United Methodist Church in Fremont.

