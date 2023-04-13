December 16, 1932 – April 12, 2023

Willard F. “Willie” Harstick, 90, of West Point died April 12, 2023, at his home. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Matthew Niggemeyer as celebrant. Burial with Military Honors will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the West Point Community Theatre or the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Endowments. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

Willard “Willie” Harstick was born Dec. 16, 1932, in West Point to Henry and Olga (Schmuecker) Harstick. He attended Guardian Angels Elementary and High School, graduating in May 1950. Willie entered the United States Army in July 1953 and married Janice Catherine Burger on Aug. 22, 1953, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. Willie was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, prior to assignments in France and Germany from December 1953 through May 1955. The couple raised their family in West Point. Willie worked construction, was employed at Main Street Bowl and the West Point Cleaners prior to starting in the dairy business with Patterson Creamery in February 1959. He continued as an employee when Hiland Dairy purchased the Creamery, retiring in July 2014.

Willie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and a lifetime VFW and American Legion member. He was an enthusiastic bowler, belonging to the West Point Bowling Association and Greater Siouxland Bowling Association. In 1995, he bowled a 300 game at Harmony Lanes in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Baseball was another favorite pastime. Willie was a member of the West Point Baseball Association, umpired games for many years and was honored with induction into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame as an umpire in 1986. Willie served on the Board of Directors for Oakland Golf Club where he pursued another of his favorite sports.

Survivors include Janice, his wife of 69 years; sons, Mark (Debbie) of West Point, Jeffrey of West Point, Willard Dean (Cindy) of Columbus, Gregory (Debra) of Lincoln; daughter, Susan (Dr. Craig) Jacobus of Fremont; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Willie was preceded by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Robert) Uher.