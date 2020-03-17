William "Bill" C. Hoerath

Bill was born March 21, 1924, in Omaha to William and Abbie (Hadan) Hoerath. He moved at a young age to Fremont where he attended Garden City School and graduated from Fremont High School. After high school he served during WWII in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1946. He returned to Fremont and worked many jobs, including bodywork and upholstery for “Bud” Martin whom he also helped build an amphibious plane, Sunset Speedway doing most of the welding of the guardrails at night after work and weekends, Magnus Metal and finally retiring from Valmont. During retirement he worked part time at the Fremont State Lakes. He also enjoyed gardening.