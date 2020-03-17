William "Bill" C. Hoerath

William C. “Bill” Hoerath
March 21, 1924 – March 12, 2020
William C. “Bill” Hoerath, age 95, of Fremont died Thursday March 12, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Bill was born March 21, 1924, in Omaha to William and Abbie (Hadan) Hoerath. He moved at a young age to Fremont where he attended Garden City School and graduated from Fremont High School. After high school he served during WWII in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1946. He returned to Fremont and worked many jobs, including bodywork and upholstery for “Bud” Martin whom he also helped build an amphibious plane, Sunset Speedway doing most of the welding of the guardrails at night after work and weekends, Magnus Metal and finally retiring from Valmont. During retirement he worked part time at the Fremont State Lakes. He also enjoyed gardening.
He married Yvonne Arnold on Oct. 27, 1953.
Survivors: children, Tim and Holly; several grand and great-grandchildren; brother, Irvan (Arla) Hoerath of Fremont; sister, Peggy Burch of California; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife in 2004, infant daughter, brother Vern, and parents.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Ridge Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, with the family present from 5-8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Dunklau Gardens Activity Fund.
