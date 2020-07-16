William "Bill" Carl Lallman

October 8, 1945 – July 7, 2020
William Carl “Bill” Lallman, 74, of Merrifield, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Horseshoe Lake July 7, 2020. He was born on Oct. 8, 1945, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Norris and Alice (Von Seggern) Lallman of Hooper, Nebraska. He attended elementary and high school in Hooper and later graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He married Janice McClaran of Cody, Nebraska, on Dec. 27, 1966.
Bill served in the Army for three years with tours of duty in Vietnam and Germany. Following his military service, he and his wife joined her family’s ranching business in Cherry County, Nebraska, where Bill took pride in improving the quality of the herd and good stewardship of the land. When health issues forced an early retirement, they moved to Minnesota where he worked for a short time in real estate and with friends in the construction business.
Bill enjoyed golf, Husker football, Twins baseball and always a great dog. He valued family and friends above all else and will be remembered for his honesty and sense of humor. He was a member of the American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Zuhrah Shrine, and Crosslake Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife Janice; daughter, Kara of St. Paul, Minnesota; and sister, Ann Jessop of Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held July 20 at the Crosslake Lutheran Church Outdoor Worship at 14019 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake, Minnesota, at 11 a.m. Following COVID-19 guidelines, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles throughout the service. The Lallman family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Kandi Anderson, RN, for their care. Memorials may be given to Shriners Hospital for Children or the charity or church of donor’s choice.
