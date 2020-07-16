William "Bill" Carl Lallman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 8, 1945 – July 7, 2020

William Carl “Bill” Lallman, 74, of Merrifield, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Horseshoe Lake July 7, 2020. He was born on Oct. 8, 1945, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Norris and Alice (Von Seggern) Lallman of Hooper, Nebraska. He attended elementary and high school in Hooper and later graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. He married Janice McClaran of Cody, Nebraska, on Dec. 27, 1966.

Bill served in the Army for three years with tours of duty in Vietnam and Germany. Following his military service, he and his wife joined her family’s ranching business in Cherry County, Nebraska, where Bill took pride in improving the quality of the herd and good stewardship of the land. When health issues forced an early retirement, they moved to Minnesota where he worked for a short time in real estate and with friends in the construction business.

Bill enjoyed golf, Husker football, Twins baseball and always a great dog. He valued family and friends above all else and will be remembered for his honesty and sense of humor. He was a member of the American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Zuhrah Shrine, and Crosslake Presbyterian Church.