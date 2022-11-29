William "Bill" D. Snyder

June 30, 1934 – November 26, 2022

William D. “Bill” Snyder, age 88, of Fremont died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens.

Bill was born June 30, 1934, in Arlington, where he was raised on the family farm. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1951. He married Patricia and together they had two children. They later divorced. After high school Bill farmed on his family’s farm. During this time he also served in the United States Army National Guard. He also served as a World-Herald delivery person for 40 years.

Bill was the owner of Bill’s New and Used Furniture in Fremont for many years. In 2000, Bill and Judith Long Hagelstien moved to Kentucky and were united in marriage on Dec. 26, 2002. They returned to Fremont in October of 2012.

Survivors: wife, Judy of Fremont; son, Theodore (Linda) Snyder of Fremont; daughter, Lori (Craig) Schmidt of Arlington; two grandsons; two great-grandchildren; stepson, Warren (Christina) Hagelstien of Hooper; stepdaughter, Erin (Patrick) Bussen of Fremont; four step-grandchildren; brother and sister, George and Lois, both of Fremont.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

