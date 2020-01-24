William "Bill" E. Barnhart

William E. “Bill” Barnhart Jr.
January 28, 1925 – January 22, 2020
William E. “Bill” Barnhart Jr., age 94, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Fremont. Bill was born Jan. 28, 1925, in Mountain Grove, Missouri, to William E. Sr. and Dona M. (Freeman) Barnhart.
He married Ilene “Sis” Raffety on June 15, 1946. Bill served in the Navy in WWII and Korea. He then worked at Hormel for 37 ½ years.
Survived by sons, William L. (Leslie) Barnhart of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Donald Barnhart of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; wife; sister, Betty Jean Davis; and daughter-in-law, Sara Barnhart.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moser's. Visitation on Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial with military honors conducted by Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorial to Fremont VFW Post 854 or the Fremont Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.