William "Bill" E. Barnhart

William E. “Bill” Barnhart Jr.

January 28, 1925 – January 22, 2020

William E. “Bill” Barnhart Jr., age 94, of Fremont passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Fremont. Bill was born Jan. 28, 1925, in Mountain Grove, Missouri, to William E. Sr. and Dona M. (Freeman) Barnhart.

He married Ilene “Sis” Raffety on June 15, 1946. Bill served in the Navy in WWII and Korea. He then worked at Hormel for 37 ½ years.

Survived by sons, William L. (Leslie) Barnhart of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Donald Barnhart of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; wife; sister, Betty Jean Davis; and daughter-in-law, Sara Barnhart.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moser's. Visitation on Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial with military honors conducted by Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorial to Fremont VFW Post 854 or the Fremont Honor Guard.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:00AM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 27
Burial
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
Memorial Cemetery
800 West 23rd Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 27
Military Rites
Monday, January 27, 2020
11:00AM
Memorial Cemetery
800 West 23rd Street
Fremont, NE 68025
